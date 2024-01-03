Norwegian floating solar specialist Ocean Sun has deployed a 270 kW system based on its novel membrane technology at the saltwater port of Tazacorte on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands.Ocean Sun, a Norway-based floating PV technology developer, has completed a 270 kW floating solar PV project that measures 50 m in diameter off the coast of La Palma island, in Spain's Canary Islands. "The panels are connected to a single string inverter and will supply the local industry through subsea cable," the company's CEO, Børge Bjørneklett, told pv magazine, noting that it is not a grid-connected ...

