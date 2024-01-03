Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
3 January 2024
Moonpig Group plc
Notice of Trading Update
Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 14 March 2024 at 7.00 am.
Enquiries
Brunswick Group +44 20 7404 5959
Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud, Sofie Brewis moonpig@brunswickgroup.com
Moonpig Group
Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.
The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.