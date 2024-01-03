Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

3 January 2024

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 14 March 2024 at 7.00 am.

Enquiries

Brunswick Group +44 20 7404 5959

Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud, Sofie Brewis moonpig@brunswickgroup.com

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.