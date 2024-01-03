Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
Lithium Star 2024! POWR Lithium Corp. - startet die 1.000% Rallye jetzt?
WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Jan-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 305.5101 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9522277 
CODE: SP5C LN 
ISIN: LU1135865084 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5C LN 
Sequence No.:  295161 
EQS News ID:  1807257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2024 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
