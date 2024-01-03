

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday after the release of latest labour market data. Destatis reported that Germany's unemployment remained unchanged in November.



The jobless rate stood at adjusted 3.1 percent, the same as in October. The number of people out of work increased 5,000 from the previous month to 1.36 million in November.



At the same time, the unadjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.0 percent compared to the same month last year.



The German DAX was marginally lower at 16,765 after closing up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



Nordex SE, a wind turbine maker, was moving higher after it received orders for four wind farms in Sweden totaling 553 MW from Renewable Power Capital, a British investment company for renewable energy. The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.



