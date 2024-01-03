The Northern Ireland-based data centre unveils a new website with enhanced services and solutions

Prescient Data Centres (Prescient DC), Northern Ireland's pioneer commercial carrier-neutral data centre, unveils its new website. The newly designed website features a full suite of enhanced services and solutions, bolstering its position as the only neutral colocation operator, with a facility in Northern Ireland, directly serving the region with connectivity and reach beyond.

Prescient's new website showcases a comprehensive look at the data centre, providing details regarding the data centre's security, safety, building management information, and cooling and power solutions. The website additionally focuses on Prescient's services, including colocation, connectivity and support services. It also shares the company's solutions and partners, including details about the leadership team at Prescient.

"We are committed to giving our customers, present and future, the best possible experience with Prescient Data Centres," shares Doug Friend, CEO of Prescient. "Through our new website, we clearly communicate our industry-leading services for our customers and those who are considering making Northern Ireland a home for their data."

Prescient Data Centres operates Northern Ireland's first commercial carrier-neutral data centre. The company offers data centre services in the form of colocation, connectivity and other solutions to assist in reaching local, national and international digital infrastructure. Located within the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, Prescient DC's world-class facility offers super-efficient and exceptionally resilient, high-security data storage.

Prescient DC's unique location offers stress-free access to the UK and EU. Its proximity to the GTT transatlantic cable landing station in Northern Ireland enables low latency connections to North America with proximity to the Aqua Comms cable landing, also located in Northern Ireland. This strategic location allows the independent data centre to serve as a pivotal hub for cloud services in the region.

Learn more about Prescient Data Centres and experience their new website at prescientdc.com.

About Prescient Data Centres

