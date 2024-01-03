DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.1344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30779287 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 295215 EQS News ID: 1807403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

