

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate increased slightly at the end of the year, the Federal Labor Agency reported Wednesday.



The jobless rate edged up to 5.9 percent in December from revised 5.8 percent in the previous month.



The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at November's initially estimated level of 5.9 percent.



Unemployment rose only 5,000 in December compared to an increase of 21,000 in November and 29,000 in October, the ministry said. Economists had forecast a monthly rise of 20,000 for December.



According to the labor force survey results, published by Destatis, the jobless rate remained unchanged at adjusted 3.1 percent in November. The number of people out of work increased 5,000 from the previous month to 1.36 million in November.



