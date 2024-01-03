Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Through our wholly owned subsidiary The Campus Community, Sibannac will begin to spin off certain brands and companies who are past the startup phase and ready to file an S-1 registration to complete an IPO in their own name.

These relationships with these target companies have been initiated through various sources, including Lifetime Branding, through our marketing partner Eric Stoll. These have standalone capabilities and existing revenues and are fully vetted through the Campus' incubation process. We are completing due diligence on various institutions to arrange and manage the offerings and to also uplist SNNC itself, however the new IPOs do not depend on SNNC's status.

The plan is to have fully audited candidates who will be able to trade immediately on the NASDAQ. As an extra benefit to our existing legacy shareholders, we will make available the opportunity to subscribe to the offering making it possible to invest at the same price as the broker dealers.

From now on the Campus Community will operate in form and function as a merchant bank and may opt to file under the 1940 investment act. This process is the outgrowth of our long-ago announced mission to mentor, manufacture and merge these organizations.

"We love this model because it prevents direct dilution to Sibannac shares, but adds value to our balance sheet by consolidating operations and giving the company the resulting investment equity in the spin-offs. That should be a boon ultimately to Sibannac's share price," said David Mersky, Sibannac's CEO.

The Kavern

The Kavern is Sibannac's first retail Kava/Kratom bar and is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The buildout is complete and the bar is being filled with inventory and a soft opening will be announced shortly. Located near the heart of Scottsdale's bustling, Old Town district, the Kavern will offer Kratom beverages, tinctures and capsules. It will also offer pre-packaged goods, including hemp-derived - legally compliant - Delta-9 THC gummies and beverages, our flagship Hangover remedy NOHO, unregulated mood-altering mushroom varieties - like Amanita Muscaria - as well as a line of natural supplements. Most of the inventory will be produced and packaged in our Scottsdale-based lab at Sibannac's headquarters, just minutes from the Kavern.

After initial evaluation of the sales results and operations, the Company plans to open additional locations in Scottsdale and nearby Phoenix, creating a local hub to maximize production and operational efficiencies. Arizona is an ideal market to launch retail Kava/Kratom bars and lounges, given particularly beneficial age demographics in addition to enacting the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which provides consumer confidence in the product's safety, thereby encouraging new entrants to the consumer market. Kratom is already over a billion-dollar industry and is still in its nascent stage. Sibannac seeks to be a leader in the space, which boasts an estimated 3-5 million regular users in the U.S. alone.

Functional Foods Category

While the NOHO shot has received excellent feedback for its efficacy, the Company is evaluating a line extension in the functional foods category. In addition to addressing the effects of alcohol on the body, there are compounds coming to market that aid in the metabolization of alcohol itself, reducing the overall blood-alcohol level in the system over a specified time period.

The Company has had preliminary discussions with one such developer whose proprietary compound has been clinically tested and proven to reduce blood-alcohol level. The intent of the Company is to secure a licensing or similar agreement with a developer to formulate the current NOHO shot that incorporates this functional foods technology. This product would allow the Company to make claims consistent with testing results and provide increased flexibility in packaging and marketing under the existing regulatory environment.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. The company operates an FDA registered, food-grade facility that is fully cGMP compliant and is vertically integrated, with product design, manufacturing, sales and marketing, all under the Sibannac umbrella. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

