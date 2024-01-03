Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 54,750 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 26, 2023, up to and including December 29, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

Venue December 26, 2023 805 193.5538 ARCX December 26, 2023 86 192.8993 BATS December 26, 2023 109 192.6400 BBOK December 26, 2023 100 193.2750 CDRG December 26, 2023 896 193.2796 HRTF December 26, 2023 400 192.7900 IEXG December 26, 2023 280 192.8579 JSJX December 26, 2023 443 192.9800 KNLI December 26, 2023 5 192.9600 MEMX December 26, 2023 5 192.9700 XNAS December 26, 2023 9,471 193.4295 XNYS December 26, 2023 100 193.1500 XTXD December 27, 2023 1,600 193.2119 ARCX December 27, 2023 100 193.1700 CDRG December 27, 2023 100 193.3500 JSJX December 27, 2023 400 193.5375 KNLI December 27, 2023 100 193.4600 XNAS December 27, 2023 11,788 193.2148 XNYS December 28, 2023 1,200 193.1175 ARCX December 28, 2023 100 192.7000 BBOK December 28, 2023 100 193.5700 KNLI December 28, 2023 12,351 193.1826 XNYS December 29, 2023 936 193.1124 ARCX December 29, 2023 100 192.3500 EDGX December 29, 2023 247 193.4391 HRTF December 29, 2023 646 193.4287 KNLI December 29, 2023 4 193.5600 MEMX December 29, 2023 3 192.9600 XNAS December 29, 2023 12,275 193.0717 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,863,645.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,307,537. The figure of 203,307,537 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

