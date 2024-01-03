Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 54,750 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 26, 2023, up to and including December 29, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading
December 26, 2023
805
193.5538
ARCX
December 26, 2023
86
192.8993
BATS
December 26, 2023
109
192.6400
BBOK
December 26, 2023
100
193.2750
CDRG
December 26, 2023
896
193.2796
HRTF
December 26, 2023
400
192.7900
IEXG
December 26, 2023
280
192.8579
JSJX
December 26, 2023
443
192.9800
KNLI
December 26, 2023
5
192.9600
MEMX
December 26, 2023
5
192.9700
XNAS
December 26, 2023
9,471
193.4295
XNYS
December 26, 2023
100
193.1500
XTXD
December 27, 2023
1,600
193.2119
ARCX
December 27, 2023
100
193.1700
CDRG
December 27, 2023
100
193.3500
JSJX
December 27, 2023
400
193.5375
KNLI
December 27, 2023
100
193.4600
XNAS
December 27, 2023
11,788
193.2148
XNYS
December 28, 2023
1,200
193.1175
ARCX
December 28, 2023
100
192.7000
BBOK
December 28, 2023
100
193.5700
KNLI
December 28, 2023
12,351
193.1826
XNYS
December 29, 2023
936
193.1124
ARCX
December 29, 2023
100
192.3500
EDGX
December 29, 2023
247
193.4391
HRTF
December 29, 2023
646
193.4287
KNLI
December 29, 2023
4
193.5600
MEMX
December 29, 2023
3
192.9600
XNAS
December 29, 2023
12,275
193.0717
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,863,645.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,307,537. The figure of 203,307,537 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
