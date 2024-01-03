New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - AGII, the AI-powered content creation platform, is pleased to announce the initiation of a monthly token burn, with the first transaction recorded on BSCScan.





This milestone solidifies AGII's dedication to optimizing tokenomics and creating long-term value for its community. The burn transaction, transparently available on the Binance Smart Chain, symbolizes AGII's proactive approach to token management.

"Our decision to implement a monthly token burn is to enhance the value proposition for our community. By consistently reducing the supply, we aim to create a deflationary environment that benefits AGII token holders," said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs.

AGII's approach to token burning strategically contributes to the long-term growth of the ecosystem. By positively influencing market dynamics, AGII aims to foster a sustainable and robust tokenomics structure.

About AGII:

AGII is a leading Web3 AI platform, offering practical solutions for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting innovative projects globally.

