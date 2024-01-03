

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the ninth straight month in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of decline as in the previous month.



Excluding energy, industrial output fell 2.9 percent in November, compared to a 3.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



Among large industrial groups, production in the intermediate goods sector fell 2.2 percent from last year, and that of investment goods slid by 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, prices for the energy segment showed a sharp growth of 8.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 3.5 percent versus a 3.4 percent gain in the preceding month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX