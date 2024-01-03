Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order From Ontario Power Generation for MarkStar Pro Laser Marking System

Increases Presence in the Nuclear Industry With Most Recent Order

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) Nuclear Division for its MarkStar Pro laser marking system.

"Our MarkStar Pro system provided the perfect solution for this company while aligning with its safety and sustainability goals," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "After 50 years of facility operations, the Nuclear Division sought an effective handheld method of making permanent, durable and high-contrast marks on various surfaces and materials, and our MarkStar system blew expectations out of the water."

OPG is one of North America's largest and most diverse power producers that continues to innovate and push boundaries. Their nuclear power division selected the MarkStar Pro laser system to streamline maintenance operations. The division turned to LPC as a trusted technology supplier due to its product's ability to deliver results accurately, quickly and cost-effectively. LPC technology continues to be adopted in the nuclear industry and others as companies worldwide move toward sustainable technology.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is a cutting-edge laser marking and laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. This industrial laser system was designed to be low-maintenance while continuously delivering flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

