The Chemours Company: Creating the Greatest Place To Work for All: Chemours Recognized as a Best Chemical Company To Work for by U.S. News & World Report

From the frontline to the back office, every Chemours employee knows they are a part of something bigger than themselves and that they are a part of making a meaningful difference. And at Chemours, our people are our key to creating a better world through the power of chemistry.

Our 6,600 global employees represent the best and most committed talent in our industry. That's why we strive to provide them with the greatest workplace possible, enabling them to realize their full potential to make a meaningful difference in society. It's why we are honored to have received multiple recent recognitions as a top place to work from U.S. News & World Report, Great Place to Work®, and our corporate hometown newspaper The News Journal.

The U.S. News & World Report "Best Chemical Companies to Work For" recognition is based on the publication's review of over 340 of the best publicly traded companies across 20 industries taking into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry. Chemours scored high in areas of professional development, quality of pay, and stability.

The Delaware Top Workplaces award from The News Journal is based solely on employee feedback collected on 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection. In this year's survey, themes around opportunity, flexibility, and development, came through in employees' feedback about the Chemours workplace.

These recognitions are on top of Chemours' certification as a Great Place to Work® in 15 global regions, covering 92% of our team worldwide. The Great Place to Work Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Chemours. 2023 was the fourth time Chemours had achieved this milestone in the U.S., scoring above the benchmark for companies as a great place to work. The Chemours' U.S. scores are summarized on Chemours' Great Places to Work profile, with key highlights including:

78% reported that when they look at what the company accomplishes, they feel a sense of pride

83% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

86% shared that they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary

78% said that they want to work for the company for a long time

A global chemistry company, Chemours consistently looks for dedicated, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable people to join its team. Explore open opportunities at https://www.chemours.com/en/careers.





