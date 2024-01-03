Areteia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Areteia") announced today that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA. Areteia (areteiatx.com) is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose purpose is to develop and deliver novel Inflammation and Immunology (I&I) therapies that put respiratory patients in better control of their disease and back in control of their lives.

Details regarding the company's presentation are as follows:

Event: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Venue: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 1:30-1:55 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Golden Gate (32nd Floor), The Westin St. Francis Presenter: Jorge Bartolome, CEO Areteia Therapeutics

About Areteia Therapeutics

Areteia's lead drug candidate is dexpramipexole, and if approved, will be a first-in-class oral eosinophil maturation inhibitor that targets eosinophilic inflammation by lowering blood and tissue eosinophils.

Areteia was created by Population Health Partners and Knopp Biosciences. A syndicate of leading life sciences and strategic investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences with participation from Access Biotechnology, GV, ARCH Venture Partners, Saturn Partners, Sanofi, Maverick Capital, and Population Health Partners, has committed to invest up to $350 million in Series A financing to establish Areteia and advance dexpramipexole through Phase III clinical trials, secure commercial supply, and pursue potential next-generation medicines.

Areteia has initiated late-stage development of dexpramipexole in eosinophilic asthma, including three Phase III clinical trials in partnership with Population Health Partners' development unit, Validae Health.

About Dexpramipexole

Dexpramipexole is an oral small molecule eosinophil lowering drug currently in Phase III development for eosinophilic asthma. Dexpramipexole inhibits the maturation of eosinophils in the bone marrow, based on evidence from cell cultures and human biopsies, thereby lowering peripheral blood eosinophil levels. Most recently in a Phase II study in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with dexpramipexole resulted in a significant, dose-dependent reduction in blood absolute eosinophil count at all doses tested (twice daily dexpramipexole doses of 37.5-mg, 75-mg, or 150-mg) compared to placebo. Dexpramipexole was well tolerated in the trial, with adverse events balanced across treatment and placebo groups, no serious adverse events, and no adverse events leading to discontinuation.

About Eosinophilic Asthma

Asthma disrupts the lives of more than a quarter of a billion people worldwide. More than half of asthma patients have eosinophilic asthma, which is driven by an oversupply of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, in blood and tissue. By inhibiting the maturation of eosinophils, oral dexpramipexole acts to lower eosinophils. Similarly, currently approved injectable anti-IL-5/5R biologic therapies provide clinical benefit through eosinophil lowering. The asthma biologic market is experiencing growth of 10% per year and is valued today at around $10 billion, with IL-5 biologic therapies approaching $4 billion of that figure. If approved as a first-to-market oral, dexpramipexole could provide a compelling alternative to injectable biologics, and could potentially be used earlier in the asthma treatment paradigm to prevent progression of disease.

