

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) reported topline results from a phase 3, open-label extension study assessing the long-term safety, tolerability and durability of treatment effect of LYBALVI in patients with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder for up to four years of treatment, following treatment received in prior LYBALVI studies. The company said the results showed that LYBALVI was generally well tolerated with stability of body weight and metabolic profile, and durable symptom control, for up to four years of treatment.



Craig Hopkinson, Chief Medical Officer at Alkermes, said: 'In this study, patients taking LYBALVI experienced sustained treatment effect and tolerability, including stability across multiple metabolic parameters. Against the backdrop of average treatment persistency of less than six months for oral atypical antipsychotics generally, we are encouraged that more than one-third of subjects completed four years of treatment with LYBALVI.'



LYBALVI is approved for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia, and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or as adjunct to lithium or valproate.



