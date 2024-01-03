Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
03.01.24
13:25 Uhr
PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 13:48
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

3 January 2024

ThirdPointInvestorsLimited(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 December 2023 consists of the following:

  • 24,876,648 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 16,584,432 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 December 2023 is therefore 41,461,080.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


