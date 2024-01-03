

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares finished mostly down on Friday, while European shares are at negative territory. The U.S. reports on Manufacturing activity and Job openings might get the attention of investors today. The minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting is expected today and outlook on interest rates may be reflected on this minutes. Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might continue to be lower on Wednesday.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 90.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq plunged 245.41 points or 1.6 percent to 14,765.94, continuing to give back ground after ending last Wednesday's trading at its best closing level in almost two years. The S&P 500 also slid 27.00 points or 0.6 percent to 4,742.83. On the economic front, the ISM Manufacturing Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 47.2, while it was up 46.7 in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 8.75 million, while it was up 8.733 million in the prior month.



The FOMC Minutes is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Raleigh Chamber Launch 2024 at 8.00 am ET. Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday. Chinese stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.17 percent to 2,967.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.85 percent, to 16,646.41. Japanese markets remained closed for a holiday. Australian markets fell sharply in their worst session since mid-October. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 1.37 percent to 7,523.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.40 percent lower at 7,757.30.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX