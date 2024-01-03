iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of FeatherPay

Strategic acquisition solidifies Company's position as an innovator in technology solutions and marks the creation of a new fintech division for iCoreConnect

OCOEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) ("iCore" or the "Company"), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced today it has acquired FeatherPay, a cutting-edge provider of digital patient payments and billing technology. This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion of iCoreConnect's portfolio into the fintech sector, further solidifying its position as an innovator in technology solutions.

In conjunction with this acquisition, iCoreConnect is proud to unveil its new Fintech division, iCorePay. The Company announced that Craig Haynor, CEO and Founder of FeatherPay, will be joining iCoreConnect to lead the new Fintech division. The new division will focus on developing and enhancing financial technology solutions within the healthcare industry. FeatherPay will serve as the cornerstone of this new division, bringing its expertise and cutting-edge technology to the forefront of iCoreConnect's fintech initiatives. FeatherPay's industry-best Product and Engineering team will also be joining iCoreConnect in the acquisition.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "The integration of FeatherPay into iCoreConnect's ecosystem represents a significant leap forward in our mission to provide comprehensive, integrated technology solutions. Craig's extensive experience and visionary leadership in the digital billing and payments sector make him an invaluable asset to the iCoreConnect team. Under his guidance, the Fintech division is poised to drive innovation and growth, offering comprehensive and efficient financial solutions to healthcare providers and patients alike. We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition brings to our Company and our customers."

Craig Haynor, CEO of FeatherPay, also shared his thoughts on the new venture: "Joining iCoreConnect is a thrilling opportunity for FeatherPay. Our shared vision and commitment to innovation make this a perfect match. I am excited to lead the new Fintech division, focusing on delivering exceptional financial technology solutions that streamline payment and billing processes and enhance the overall experience for healthcare providers and patients."

Recognizing the critical need for healthcare practices to optimize payments and billing processes, this acquisition underscores iCoreConnect's commitment to reducing costs and enhancing patient experiences. By delivering cutting-edge technologies that simplify the payments and billing processes for both providers and patients, iCoreConnect is setting a new standard in healthcare financial management and improving bottom-line performance for healthcare practices.

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

