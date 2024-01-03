Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced several enhancements to its multinational capabilities, including expanding its partner network and internal team of multinational experts, adding multinational products, and adopting a new technology platform to elevate service.

"We continue to evolve our multinational services and capabilities to keep pace with the increasing needs of our customers," said David Valzania, Head of Multinational at BHSI. "BHSI has always been agile, and we are demonstrating this again as we strategically expand to deliver best-in-class multinational programs and service to our customers and distribution partners."

BHSI has grown its network of partners and, as a result, can now deliver BHSI-level service in 178 countries. To meet our growing business needs, BHSI has also expanded its dedicated internal team of multinational experts to 13 cities around the world. The company has also rounded out its multinational capabilities to include surety bonds.

In addition, BHSI has adopted WorldLink, an end-to end digital solution to manage and service multinational program business. The introduction of WorldLink into BHSI's multinational process has improved workflow by unlocking bandwidth and allowing for scalability across the company. BHSI is now using WorldLink to transact 95% of its multinational business. BHSI collaborated with London-based insurtech ChainThat, leveraging its Beyond Multinational Programs platform to design and build the WorldLink solution.

"ChainThat's distributed ledger-centric platform supports consistency, compliance, and transparency in our multinational transactions, while delivering data clarity and protection across multinational accounts," said David. "It enables BHSI to seamlessly coordinate and collaborate across local underwriters, producing offices, and network partners, facilitating the execution of our multinational programs."

