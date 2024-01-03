Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
WKN: A0JDJ3 | ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2024 | 14:26
76 Leser
SolGold PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 JANUARY 2024

Name of applicant:

SOLGOLD PLC

Name of scheme:

Options over Ordinary Shares, which were exchanged, in connection with the acquisition of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (Cornerstone), for options granted by Cornerstone over its ordinary shares to certain of its directors, employees and consultants.

Period of return:

From:

28 June 2023

To:

28 December 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Name of contact:

Ryan Wilson

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 20 3807 6996

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
