SolGold PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 3 JANUARY 2024

Name of applicant: SOLGOLD PLC Name of scheme: Options over Ordinary Shares, which were exchanged, in connection with the acquisition of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (Cornerstone), for options granted by Cornerstone over its ordinary shares to certain of its directors, employees and consultants. Period of return: From: 28 June 2023 To: 28 December 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Name of contact: Ryan Wilson Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

