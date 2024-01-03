Novusterra Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University, and the United States Air Force

Novusterra's patent technology is being funded by a $6.5 million investment by the United States Air Force to improve durability of forward-deployed airfields

Technology partnership is focused on the use of carbon nanomaterial additives to concrete to create enhanced durability of airfields

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra" or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene to the infrastructure, agriculture, and electrification economy, announced today that its patented technology to produce carbon nanomaterial additives for concrete and asphalt pavements is being used as the exclusive patented technology in a comprehensive research project to improve the future durability of airfields for the United States Air Force.

Greg Jensen, CEO of Novusterra commented, "We are honored to serve alongside our partners at Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University, and the United States Air Force as we use our exclusively licensed patents to better serve our beloved United States Air Force as we work to improve the durability of their domestic and forward deployed airfields. We are confident that this partnership, among dedicated and patriotic Americans, will make both our military and ultimately our Nation's infrastructure even stronger. The demand for infrastructure projects worldwide continues to accelerate due to rebuilding, energy transition, and overall government stimulus, and we are well-positioned to provide advanced, high-value technology to help produce better, more durable, and greener materials and products to support such growth of modern infrastructure."

According to the Global Infrastructure Outlook, the need for worldwide infrastructure investment is forecast to reach $94 trillion by 2040, and a further $3.5 trillion will be required to meet the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals for electricity and water. As infrastructure is being developed and rebuilt, the need to focus on longer-lasting, greener concrete is imperative to achieve the world's carbon emissions objectives over the long term.

Novusterra continues to develop advanced methods to commercialize its exclusively licensed patents to produce carbon nanomaterials and graphene from low-cost, carbon-based feedstocks. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Graphene is extremely thin and extremely light yet harder than diamonds. Graphene has become a valuable and useful nanomaterial due to its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world. The global market for graphene is rapidly expanding with most of the demand focused on development in semiconductors, electronics, energy storage/batteries, and composites.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's specializes in the development and commercialization of patented technology to produce low-cost, high-quality carbon nanostructures and graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized within the sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, agriculture, and water filtration marketplaces. The Company secured its patents through the acquisition of an exclusive sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) which is designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

Company Contact:

Gregory Jensen

CEO and Director

GQJ@novusterrainc.com

SOURCE: Novusterra Inc.

