American Resources Corporation's Affiliated Company, Novusterra Inc., Announces Strategic Partnership with Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University, and the United States Air Force

Novusterra's patent technology is being funded by a $6.5 million investment by the United States Air Force to improve durability of forward-deployed airfields

Technology partnership is focused on the use of carbon nanomaterial additives to concrete to create enhanced durability of airfields

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that their affiliated company, Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra") a company specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene to the infrastructure, agriculture, and electrification economy, announced that its patented technology to produce carbon nanomaterial additives for concrete and asphalt pavements is being used as the exclusive patented technology in a comprehensive research project to improve the future durability of airfields for the United States Air Force.

Greg Jensen, CEO of Novusterra commented, "We are honored to serve alongside our partners at Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University and the United States Air Force as we use our exclusively licensed patents to better serve our beloved United States Air Force as we work to improve the durability of their domestic and forward deployed airfields. We are confident that this partnership, among dedicated and patriotic Americans, will make both our military and ultimately our Nation's infrastructure even stronger. The demand for infrastructure projects worldwide continues to accelerate due to rebuilding, energy transition and overall government stimulus, and we are well positioned to provide advanced, high-value technology to help produce better, more durable and greener materials and products to support such growth of modern infrastructure."

According to the Global Infrastructure Outlook, the need for worldwide infrastructure investment is forecast to reach $94 trillion by 2040, and a further $3.5 trillion will be required to meet the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals for electricity and water. As infrastructure is being developed and rebuilt, the need to focus on longer lasting, greener concrete is imperative to achieve the worlds carbon emissions objectives over the long term.

Novusterra continues to develop advanced methods to commercialize its exclusively-licensed patents to produce carbon nanomaterials and graphene from low-cost, carbon-based feedstocks. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Graphene is extremely thin and extremely light yet harder than diamonds. Graphene has become a valuable and useful nanomaterial due to its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world. The global market for graphene is rapidly expanding with most of the demand focused on development in semiconductor, electronics, energy storage / batteries, and composites.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's specializes in the development and commercialization of patented technology to produce low cost, high quality carbon nanostructures and graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized within the sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, agriculture and water filtration marketplaces. The Company secured its patents through the acquisition of an exclusive sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) which are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

