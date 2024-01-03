Favo Capital, Inc.: Favo Capital Expands Global Footprint With Three Strategic Acquisitions

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / FAVO Capital Inc., a rapidly growing alternate finance company, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of three prominent entities: Believe Call Center in the Dominican Republic. Lendtech CRM Solutions, and a related Independent Sales Organization.

Believe Call Center: Enhancing Customer Engagement and Support Capabilities

Favo Capital's acquisition of Believe Call Center, based in the Dominican Republic, marks a strategic move to bolster customer engagement and support services. This expansion into the Caribbean region reinforces Favo Capital's commitment to providing exceptional service to its diverse clientele and expands the back-office capabilities to support growth.

Lendtech CRM Solutions: Advancing Fintech Capabilities

The acquisition of Lendtech CRM Solutions represents a significant step forward in Favo Capital's technological evolution. The innovative CRM and Deal Management for Alternate Lending Originations and Servicing Software aligns with Favo Capital's commitment to Fintech innovation, streamlining lending processes, and delivering unparalleled solutions to current and future clients.

Independent Sales Organization (ISO): Strengthening the Sales and Distribution Network

Complementing these acquisitions is the integration of a related Independent Sales Organization (ISO).

Favo Capital recognizes the strategic importance of expanding its sales and distribution network, and this ISO brings a wealth of experience and expertise in driving sales strategies and market penetration across the United States.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO stated, "These strategic acquisitions bring a positive outlook for 2024 and beyond and solidify our commitment to the growth of the company." He added, "This expands our global footprint and reinforces our dedication to providing world-class financial solutions to our clients."

The acquisition, structured as a comprehensive cash, stock, and profit share buyout is accretive day one and reflects FAVO Capital's commitment to fostering innovation, expanding its service offerings, and strengthening its global presence. The deal positions FAVO Capital as a formidable force with a robust team of over seventy professionals in New York, Florida and Dominican Republic all dedicated to providing exceptional financial solutions and unparalleled customer service.

The Companies President, Shaun Quin added, "We have seen exponential growth for FAVO Capital over the past three years and with this acquisition and the integration of these companies with a staff compliment of over 50 professionals joining the team, will add yet another core pillar of strength to our already solid foundation."

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

