Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Continued Monthly Cash Distributions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared regular monthly cash distributions of $0.039 per common share for each of January, February, and March 2024.

The declared distributions will be payable to shareholders of record on January 12, 2024, February 15, 2024, and March 15, 2024, and are expected to be paid on or about January 30, 2024, February 29, 2024, and March 29, 2024, respectively.

These distributions were declared pursuant to a cash distribution policy approved by the Board of Directors, which estimates total annualized distributions of approximately $0.468 per common share. The actual declaration of future cash distributions, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found on the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to our monthly distribution. There can be no assurance that future distributions will be declared. The declaration of future monthly distributions is subject to approval of our Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance and cash needs. Declaration of future distributions is also subject to various risks and uncertainties, including: our cash flow and cash needs; compliance with applicable law; restrictions on the payment of distributions under existing or future financing arrangements; changes in tax laws relating to corporate distribution; the deterioration in our financial condition or results; and those risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified from time-to-time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

