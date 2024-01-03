AllianceBernstein Receives Equality 100 Score for 8th Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / We are honored to have received the Equality100 score from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. This is our 8th consecutive year receiving this achievement, and it reaffirms our commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Learn more: www.hrc.org/CEI

At AllianceBernstein, we want every person to have the opportunity to succeed based on merit, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, ancestry, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, citizenship status, sexual orientation, gender identity expression, military or veteran status, or any other criterion. Why is this so important? To us, diverse and inclusive teams enriched with people of distinctive backgrounds make us better. They help us generate better ideas, reach more balanced decisions, engage our communities and help our clients achieve better outcomes.

