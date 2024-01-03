Anzeige
AllianceBernstein Receives Equality 100 Score for 8th Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / We are honored to have received the Equality100 score from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. This is our 8th consecutive year receiving this achievement, and it reaffirms our commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Learn more: www.hrc.org/CEI

At AllianceBernstein, we want every person to have the opportunity to succeed based on merit, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, ancestry, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, citizenship status, sexual orientation, gender identity expression, military or veteran status, or any other criterion. Why is this so important? To us, diverse and inclusive teams enriched with people of distinctive backgrounds make us better. They help us generate better ideas, reach more balanced decisions, engage our communities and help our clients achieve better outcomes.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AllianceBernstein on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AllianceBernstein
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alliancebernstein
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AllianceBernstein



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.