PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 14:54
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by the person closely associated listed below of a transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the 'Shares').

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Smethers

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Director of Artemis Alpha Trust plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis Alpha Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Artemis Alpha Trust plc

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB0004355946

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.01

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.3141

6,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.3141

6,000

£19,884.60

e)

Date of the transaction

03 January 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

0131 225 7300

3 January 2024


