Carebox Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: Carebox and Gastric Cancer Foundation Announce the GCF Clinical Trial Finder

Now patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals have an easy and effective way to search for and match with gastric cancer clinical trials.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Carebox, a leading provider of clinical trial matching solutions, and the Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) -- a results-driven national non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by gastric cancer and working with leading researchers to find a cure -- today announced the launch of the GCF Clinical Trial Finder.

The new web application gives patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals an easy and effective way to search and match to gastric cancer clinical trials. Patients or caregivers can complete a questionnaire online for their specific gastric cancer and then instantly see which clinical trials are potentially relevant for them. They can then get connected to a trial site for the next steps.

Alternatively, GCF Clinical Trial Finder clinical trial navigators are available over the phone or email to help with the clinical trial search/matching process and then to help patients and caregivers take the next step with nearby research centers or hospitals where the clinical trials are taking place.

The GCF Clinical Trial Finder trial database is synchronized daily with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Applying its human-supervised AI, Carebox converts the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov that describes eligibility criteria for enrollment, into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics.

Access to the new web application is available from the Gastric Cancer Foundation website, which also features a Carebox "embedded widget" to allow visitors to request a phone or email appointment with a clinical trial navigator without leaving the website.

As Stacie Hershman, the Executive Director for GCF explains, "Gastric Cancer Foundation provides hope and support for thousands of patients across the United States and around the world. Our mission is straightforward: to find a cure for gastric cancer. Our partnership with Carebox adds an important dimension to our research, education, and advocacy goals. The GCF Clinical Trial Finder makes the latest gastric cancer treatment options more accessible to our community."

As Assaf Levi, VP of Engineering at Carebox notes, "Carebox Connect is the most comprehensive platform available for connecting patients to the treatment options in clinical trials. All the applications, services, modules, and product offerings have a common technology foundation that gives us flexibility to work with every partner in alignment with their preferences and focus."

Assaf further explains: "The GCF Clinical Trial Finder is a GCF-branded website, but it's also a specialized extension to Salesforce CRM to allow Carebox clinical trial navigators to support patients and caregivers seamlessly across online and call center services. It's a referral management solution to ensure patients get connected effectively to research sites. It's an analytics solution that gives GCF insights into its community's patient populations and treatment needs to shape the evolution of their programs. And its embedded widget technology makes this an integral part of CGF's own website. We couldn't be prouder to partner with and support GCF in its mission to help find a cure for gastric cancer."

About the Gastric Cancer Foundation

The Gastric Cancer Foundation provides hope and support for thousands of patients across the United States and around the world. Our mission is straightforward: to find a cure for gastric cancer. We created the first comprehensive Gastric Cancer Registry, and we fund studies that open new paths to better patient outcomes. We're raising public awareness about gastric cancer and the urgency of expanded research. And we have created a supportive community of patients and caregivers who can share information and experiences, and combat feelings of isolation. For more information, visit gastriccancer.org.

About Carebox

Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials. For patients and families, access to information about the newest and most advanced treatment options is obscure and frustrating to find. For pharma companies, clinical trial recruitment is the primary bottleneck in the $100B+ drug development market now being reshaped by precision medicine treatment specificity, new trial models, diversity requirements, and digital health consumer expectations. Carebox is at the forefront of addressing these challenges for patients and their families, as well as for the ecosystem of companies involved in sponsoring, running, and recruiting for clinical trials. Learn more about Carebox at https://careboxhealth.com.

About Carebox Connect

The Carebox Connect cloud platform digitizes Carebox's two decades of experience in navigating over one million patients seeking clinical trial options. It enables trial sponsors of all sizes to educate, engage, navigate, match, qualify, refer, and enroll patients in their clinical trials. Pharma trial sponsors, hospital research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Carebox Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios to the public, optimize trial recruitment, and enhance participant diversity in support of ongoing clinical research.

About The Carebox Connect Network

In addition to customer-branded Carebox Connect solutions for trial sponsors and sites, the Carebox Connect Network brings the power of the platform to patients, families, and caregivers via a rapidly growing network of tens of patient advocacy groups and physician associations. Carebox runs co-branded and branded web applications and/or clinical trial navigation services on behalf of its Carebox Connect Network partners.

