StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Escrow Opened on 72 Commercial Acres in Liberty County, Florida for Eco Allies Planned Biochar Manufacturing Facility and Headquarters

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Eco Allies®. a Nevada based publicly reporting company and a StereoVision subsidiary announced today that escrow has been opened on 72 commercial acres in Liberty County Florida for its planned biochar plant and headquarters. https://www.land.com/property/72.6-acres-in-Liberty-County-Florida/17746317/ J/V Press https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/EA-BioChar-Now-PR.pdf J/V Info - Eco Allies®., BioChar Now, Climate Cure Capital®. J/V Summary https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf Climate Cure Capital oversees the J/V's SuperGreenTree plantation at Rancho San Miguel in Mexico. https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=764043.

"A key milestone", said Eco Allies' Founder and CEO, Jack Honour. "The earnings from our Liberty County biochar plant and our SuperGreenTree plantation could continue growing for generations while addressing ecological restoration and preservation on a variety of fronts. http://biocharnow.com The planned Liberty County biochar plant is slated for 120 biochar kilns but with the 72-acre Liberty County property we can scale up to over 1,000 kilns. Eco Allies is deploying its SEC qualified $20,000,000 Reg A+ to provide development capital for both projects. For info contact KFrancis. kfrancis@ecoallies.biz."

The Vision Group of companies: Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) ecological restoration and preservation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital®. http://climatecurecapital.com and it's for-profit, SEC reporting Nevada Benefit Corporation, Eco Allies®. http://ecoallies.biz (2) creating, producing, and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company, Rezn8. http://rezn8.com

For info contact KFrancis. kfrancis@ecoallies.biz

