Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Starten Sie das Jahr 2024 mit hohen Erträgen und setzen Sie neue Maßstäbe für finanziellen Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.01.2024 | 15:02
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.: Escrow Opened on 72 Commercial Acres in Liberty County, Florida for Eco Allies Planned Biochar Manufacturing Facility and Headquarters

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Eco Allies®. a Nevada based publicly reporting company and a StereoVision subsidiary announced today that escrow has been opened on 72 commercial acres in Liberty County Florida for its planned biochar plant and headquarters. https://www.land.com/property/72.6-acres-in-Liberty-County-Florida/17746317/ J/V Press https://www.stereovision.com/pdf/EA-BioChar-Now-PR.pdf J/V Info - Eco Allies®., BioChar Now, Climate Cure Capital®. J/V Summary https://ecoallies.biz/assets/files/EA-Summary-JHH-updated.pdf Climate Cure Capital oversees the J/V's SuperGreenTree plantation at Rancho San Miguel in Mexico. https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=764043.

"A key milestone", said Eco Allies' Founder and CEO, Jack Honour. "The earnings from our Liberty County biochar plant and our SuperGreenTree plantation could continue growing for generations while addressing ecological restoration and preservation on a variety of fronts. http://biocharnow.com The planned Liberty County biochar plant is slated for 120 biochar kilns but with the 72-acre Liberty County property we can scale up to over 1,000 kilns. Eco Allies is deploying its SEC qualified $20,000,000 Reg A+ to provide development capital for both projects. For info contact KFrancis. kfrancis@ecoallies.biz."

The Vision Group of companies: Stereo Vision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a publicly-traded Nevada company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) ecological restoration and preservation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital®. http://climatecurecapital.com and it's for-profit, SEC reporting Nevada Benefit Corporation, Eco Allies®. http://ecoallies.biz (2) creating, producing, and distributing family friendly multi-media content with its wholly owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company, Rezn8. http://rezn8.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and these statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

CONTACT:
For info contact KFrancis. kfrancis@ecoallies.biz

SOURCE: StereoVision Entertainment, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.