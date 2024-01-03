Legacy Suite Launches the "Legacy for Good Initiative" to Revolutionize Philanthropic Giving with Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Legacy Suite, a leader in planned giving and philanthropic technology solutions, today announced the launch of the "Legacy for Good Initiative," a groundbreaking program designed to integrate cryptocurrency donations into the fabric of legacy giving and non-profit support.

As the digital currency landscape matures, Legacy Suite is at the vanguard, providing innovative tools that empower individuals and non-profit organizations to secure legacies and maximize philanthropic impact. With the rise of cryptocurrency, there is an unprecedented opportunity to harness this digital revolution for the greater good.

Empowering Philanthropic Giving with Cryptocurrency

The "Legacy for Good Initiative" offers a suite of advanced tools that facilitate the inclusion of cryptocurrency assets in legacy planning. By partnering with non-profits, Legacy Suite is expanding the horizon for planned giving, offering free access to its proprietary crypto-will technology. This initiative underscores Legacy Suite's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance philanthropic efforts worldwide.

Innovation for Impact

"Legacy Suite's 'Legacy for Good Initiative' isn't just about embracing new technology; it's about redefining what it means to give back," said Karan Malik, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Legacy Suite. "Cryptocurrency has opened new avenues for philanthropy, and we are thrilled to provide a platform that ensures these assets are utilized to create lasting legacies."

Features of the "Legacy for Good Initiative":

Legacy Suite's patented technology simplifies the process of bequeathing cryptocurrency, ensuring assets are transferred securely and according to the donor's wishes. Partnership Program: Collaborating with non-profit organizations to offer Legacy Suite's services as a value-added benefit to donors.

Tailoring the software experience to align seamlessly with partner branding and constituent engagement strategies. Educational Resources: Providing the LEAP Educational Program to help individuals understand the benefits and processes of planned giving with cryptocurrencies.

About Legacy Suite

Legacy Suite is a pioneer in legacy planning, providing innovative solutions for planned giving. With a focus on the integration of cryptocurrency into legacy planning, Legacy Suite is committed to supporting non-profits and individuals in creating enduring impacts through their charitable efforts.

For more information about the "Legacy for Good Initiative," visit www.LegacySuite.com

Contact:

Karan Malik

Head of Strategic Partnerships

Legacy Suite

Karan.Malik@legacysuite.com

SOURCE: Legacy Suite

