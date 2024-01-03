CME Group Reports Record Annual ADV of 24.4 Million Contracts in 2023

Highest Q4 and December ADV in company history

Record annual ADV across interest rate, options and agricultural products

Record annual ADV reached outside the U.S.

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2023 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 24.4 million contracts during the year, an increase of 5% over 2022. Q4 ADV increased 17% to a record 25.5 million contracts and December ADV increased 20% to a record 23.0 million contracts. Annual, quarterly and monthly market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2023 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 16% to a record 12.5 million contracts Record annual SOFR futures and options ADV of 5,121,842 contracts Record annual U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 6,785,867 contracts Record annual 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV of 441,991 contracts

Options ADV increased 23% to a record 5.1 million contracts Record annual Interest Rate options ADV of 2,916,259 contracts Record annual Equity Index options ADV of 1,430,072 contracts Record annual Agricultural options ADV of 307,617 contracts

Energy ADV increased 5% to 2.1 million contracts Record annual Natural Gas options ADV of 150,138 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 17% to a record 1.5 million contracts

Metals ADV increased 15% to 599,000 contracts

ADV outside the United States increased 8% to a record 6,838,836 contracts, including 13% in EMEA and 11% growth in Latin America

Q4 2023 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 36% to 13.3 million contracts Record quarterly U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7,725,355 contracts

Options ADV increased 30% to 5.4 million contracts Record quarterly Equity Index options ADV of 1,693,400 contracts

Energy ADV increased 18% to 2.2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 26% to a record 1.5 million contracts Record quarterly Soybean Meal futures ADV of 175,110 contracts

Metals ADV increased 20% to 609,000 contracts Record quarterly Platinum futures ADV of 28,072 contracts



December 2023 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 44% to a December record of 11.4 million contracts SOFR futures and options ADV increased 92% to 5.3 million contracts, with record OI of 60,891,125 contracts on December 13 U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 44% to 5.8 million contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 37% to 314,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 36% to a December record of 5.1 million contracts Interest Rate options ADV increased 36% to 2.9 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 35% to 1.6 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 45% to 303,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 13% to 2 million contracts Natural Gas futures ADV increased 42% to 495,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 14% to a record 1.2 million contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 12% to 149,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 10% to a record 1.1 million contracts Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 27% to 214,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 36% to a record 556,000 contracts Record Aluminum futures ADV of 10,294 contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini futures and options had an ADV of 1.9 million contracts, representing 28.1% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.9% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $313.5B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 8% to $91.3B

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

