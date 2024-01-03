INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: INOVIO Plans to Submit a BLA for INO-3107 as a Potential Treatment for RRP in Second Half of 2024 Under Accelerated Approval Program

Company will request Rolling Submission and Priority Review of its Biological License Application (BLA) by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite review process

Accelerating commercialization efforts to be prepared to launch INO-3107 in 2025

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced plans to submit a BLA for INO-3107 as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in the second half of 2024. This announcement follows an Initial Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Breakthrough Therapy (Type B) Meeting with the FDA on critical aspects of the data package required to submit a BLA under the agency's accelerated approval program.

"Based on productive discussions with the FDA, we believe we now have established a path to submitting a BLA for INO-3107 under the accelerated approval program," said Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our plan is to complete the submission of our BLA in the second half of 2024 and request a Priority Review. We also plan to initiate a confirmatory trial prior to submission of our BLA. Concurrently, we will continue advancing our commercial plans, with the goal of being ready to launch INO-3107 in 2025."

A Priority Review, if granted, could shorten the FDA's review of the BLA to approximately six months from the time of the submission being accepted, as compared to a standard review timeline of approximately 10 months. If approved, INO-3107 would be the first DNA medicine made available to RRP patients in the United States and INOVIO's first approved product. The FDA previously granted INO-3107 Orphan Drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation, and advised INOVIO that it could submit its BLA under the accelerated approval program using data from its already completed Phase 1/2 trial. The European Commission has also granted INO-3107 Orphan Drug designation. INOVIO's delivery device, CELLECTRA®, received CE marking, a regulatory standard that certifies that a product has met European Union's safety, health, and environmental standards.

About RRP

RRP is a debilitating and rare disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11. RRP is characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract. While papillomas are generally benign, they can cause severe, life-threatening airway obstruction and respiratory complications. RRP can also significantly affect quality of life for patients by affecting the voice box, limiting the ability to speak effectively. Surgery to remove papillomas is the standard of care for RRP ; however, the papillomas often grow back because the underlying HPV infection has not been eradicated. The most widely cited U.S. epidemiology data published in 1995 estimated that there were 14,000 active cases and about 1.8 per 100,000 new cases in adults each year.

About INO-3107

INO-3107 is designed to elicit an antigen-specific T cell response against both HPV-6 and HPV-11 proteins. These targeted T cells are designed to seek out and kill HPV-6 and HPV-11 infected cells, with the aim of potentially preventing or slowing the growth of new papillomas .

In a Phase 1/2 clinical trial conducted with INO-3107, 81.3% (26/32) of patients had a decrease in surgical interventions in the year after INO-3107 administration compared to the prior year, including 28.1% (9/32) that required no surgical intervention during or after the dosing window. Patients in the trial had a median range of 4 surgeries (2-8) in the year prior to dosing. After dosing, there was a median decrease of 3 surgical interventions (95% confidence interval -3, -2). At the outset of the study (Day 0), patients could have RRP tissue surgically removed, but any surgery performed after Day 0 during the dosing window was counted against the efficacy endpoint. Treatment with INO-3107 generated a strong immune response in the trial, inducing activated CD4 T cells and activated CD8 T cells with lytic potential. T-cell responses were also observed at Week 52, indicating a persistent cellular memory response. INO-3107 was well tolerated by participants in the trial, resulting in mostly low-grade (Grade 1) treatment-emergent adverse effects such as injection site pain and fatigue.

About INOVIO's DNA Medicines Platform

INOVIO's DNA medicines platform has two innovative components: precisely designed DNA plasmids, delivered by INOVIO's proprietary investigational medical device, CELLECTRA ®. INOVIO uses proprietary technology to design its DNA plasmids, which are small circular DNA molecules that work like software the body's cells can download to produce specific proteins to target and fight disease. INOVIO's CELLECTRA ® delivery devices help ensure its DNA medicines enter the body's cells for optimal effect, without chemical adjuvants or nanoparticles and without the risk of the anti-vector response seen in viral vector platforms.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com .

