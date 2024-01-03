BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 January 2024 were:
209.47p Capital only
210.04p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 2nd January 2024, the Company has 79,549,061 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,812,244 shares which are held in Treasury.