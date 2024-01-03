Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 15:12
62 Leser
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 January 2024 were:

209.47p Capital only
210.04p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 2nd January 2024, the Company has 79,549,061 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,812,244 shares which are held in Treasury.


