

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Coast Guard has foiled an attempt by a group of Cuban citizens to illegally migrate to the United States by interdicting them at sea off the Florida Keys. .



Three groups of migrants were intercepted off Florida's coast and in the Florida Straits between December 26 and 29 by Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews.



U.S. Coast Guard said 56 migrants were taken aboard its vessel William Flores, and repatriated to Cuba on Tuesday.



All of them were provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention after getting on board the Coast Guard cutter, the Coast Guard said.



With this, the nuber of migrants who were intercepted and repatriated to Cuba since October has risen to 235, according to the Coast Guard.



'As we enter the new year, the Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast partners remain committed to patrolling the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to prevent and deter unlawful entry into the U.S. by sea,' said Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer and HSTF-SE public information officer.



He warned that migrants attempting to circumvent lawful pathways to enter the United States by sea will be rescued and repatriated to their country of origin or departure. 'Do not take to the sea,' he added.



Hundreds of Cubans take a dangerous voyage through the Florida Straits in rickety vessels every year to leave the flailing economy in Cuba and reunite with family in the U.S. but many of them get interrupted by the U.S. Coast Guard and sent back home.



