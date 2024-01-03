Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.01.2024
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Tradegate
03.01.24
16:38 Uhr
0,375 Euro
-0,010
-2,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.01.2024 | 16:10
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 
03-Jan-2024 / 14:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 January 2024 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary 
Shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 3 January 2024 for the following Directors at 32.442 
pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 
Annual Report and Accounts: 
 
Name of     Position      Number of Shares purchased on 3    Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
Director              January 2024              (Shares) 
René Médori   Chairman      61,648                 584,220 
Sara Akbar   Non-executive    15,412                 110,140 
        Director 
Ayman Asfari  Non-executive    15,412                85,019,385 
        Director 
Matthias    Non-executive    15,412                 110,140 
Bichsel     Director 
David Davies  Non-executive    15,412                131,488 
        Director 
Francesca di  Non-executive    15,412                102,716 
Carlo      Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  295317 
EQS News ID:  1807737 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2024 09:37 ET (14:37 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
