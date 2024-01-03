Mullen Automotive, Inc.: For Calendar Year 2023, Mullen Hits Class 3 Delivery Target with 141 Class 3's Delivered to RMA; Total Invoiced Amount of $9,196,021

BREA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces that for calendar year 2023 Mullen achieved its previously announced Class 3 target with 154 Class 3's built and 141 Class 3's delivered to Randy Marion Automotive Group ("RMA" or "Randy Marion") for a total invoiced amount of $9,196,021. The remaining 13 vehicles are being utilized for engineering and marketing purposes.

Mullen THREE production is based out of Tunica, Mississippi, which is home to Mullen's commercial vehicle assembly for both the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks.

"I am proud of our team's commitment in hitting our 2023 Class 3 delivery target with 154 Class 3's built and 141 delivered to Randy Marion. 2024 is going to be a great year for us and I am excited for the opportunities in front of us," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The All-Electric Mullen THREE is a Class 3 low cab forward EV truck featuring a robust payload and 125-mile range. The Mullen THREE was purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The Mullen THREE chassis can be easily upfit to meet a variety of vocational needs from last mile delivery, construction, landscaping, catering and more. The chassis has a clean top-of-rail design for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,300 pounds of payload.

Mullen THREE Vehicle Highlights:

125-mile estimated range

11,000 lbs. GVWR

5,316 lbs. max payload

14 feet max box length

38 feet turning diameter

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen THREE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the volumes and timing of future Mullen vehicle deliveries, whether the Mullen THREE and other Mullen vehicles will perform as expected and the Company's future performance. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

