Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking December, Q4 and 2023 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 75,164 units, a 4% increase compared with December 2022 and the highest December sales total in company history. This is the 17th month in a row Hyundai has achieved increases in total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in December for IONIQ 5 (+90%), Santa Fe PHEV (+3205%), Santa Fe HEV (+74%), Tucson (+8%), Tucson PHEV (+8455%) and Palisade (+95%). All-time total sales monthly records were set for Tucson PHEV, Santa Fe PHEV and Palisade.

"We finished 2023 with record-breaking total and retail sales and continued a trend initiated almost two years ago by consistently increasing monthly total sales in response to the surge in consumer demand for our products," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "2023 was also our third consecutive year of record-breaking retail sales. This unprecedented year also saw a stream of accolades for our products, a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles. We remain dedicated to our customers and, in collaboration with our retail partners, look forward to 2024."

Q4 and 2023 Year-End Sales

In Q4, Hyundai sold 206,048 vehicles, a Q4 total sales record, and an increase of 5% compared with Q4 2022. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales for Q4 grew 37% compared with Q4 2022.

For the year, Hyundai sold 801,195 vehicles, an 11% increase compared with 2022 and the highest total sales ever for the Hyundai brand. Amongst several model records, Tucson established a new yearly sales record, selling over 200,000 vehicles for the first time ever. 2023 was also a record year for retail sales, increasing 1% compared with 2022 and the third consecutive year setting a new retail sales record. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were 10.9% of total volume.

December Total Sales Summary



Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 75,164 72,058 +4 % 206,048 195,967 +5 % 801,195 724,265 +11 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

2024 Elantra and Tucson Awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety: Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson have each received TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's top honor.

Hyundai's 2024 Elantra and Tucson have each received TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the organization's top honor. IONIQ 5 Wins Spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs List for the Second Year in a Row: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was awarded a coveted spot on Car and Driver's 10Best list for the second year in a row. The publication's 10Best list recognizes 2024's best trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover vehicles annually.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was awarded a coveted spot on Car and Driver's 10Best list for the second year in a row. The publication's 10Best list recognizes 2024's best trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover vehicles annually. IONIQ 6 Named The Drive's Best EV of 2023: The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named The Best EV of 2023 by The Drive for its compelling mix of performance, practicality, and accessibility. The Drive's editors praised the IONIQ 6's sporty driving feel, spacious interior, and overall refinement. This is the second year for The Drive Awards in which the brand presents their signature golden slash to the best new vehicles tested over the last year.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named The Best EV of 2023 by The Drive for its compelling mix of performance, practicality, and accessibility. The Drive's editors praised the IONIQ 6's sporty driving feel, spacious interior, and overall refinement. This is the second year for The Drive Awards in which the brand presents their signature golden slash to the best new vehicles tested over the last year. IONIQ 5 and Kona Win 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kona have been honored with a pair of prestigious 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The IONIQ 5 won the Electric Vehicle category for a second year in a row and the Kona claimed the Subcompact SUV Award category.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kona have been honored with a pair of prestigious 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. The IONIQ 5 won the Electric Vehicle category for a second year in a row and the Kona claimed the Subcompact SUV Award category. IONIQ 6 Tops Edmunds Quickest EV Charging Test: Hyundai's IONIQ 6 Limited Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) model is the fastest-charging electric vehicle on the market according to a new test from Edmunds. IONIQ 6 topped a field of 43 popular electric vehicles in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, a rigorous new trial designed to compare EV charging speeds.

Hyundai's IONIQ 6 Limited Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) model is the fastest-charging electric vehicle on the market according to a new test from Edmunds. IONIQ 6 topped a field of 43 popular electric vehicles in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, a rigorous new trial designed to compare EV charging speeds. Hyundai Vehicles Named to Consumer Guide's® 2024 Best Buy Awards: Hyundai is proud to announce that the award-winning Venue, IONIQ 5 and Palisade have won Consumer Guide ® 2024 Best Buy Awards - the second year in a row for Venue and IONIQ 5.

Hyundai is proud to announce that the award-winning Venue, IONIQ 5 and Palisade have won Consumer Guide 2024 Best Buy Awards - the second year in a row for Venue and IONIQ 5. Fatherly Names IONIQ 6 One of Its Top 10 Family Cars of the Year for 2023: The Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named one of Fatherly's 'Top 10 Family Cars of the Year' for 2023. The all-electric vehicle received praise from the publication for its Insurance Institute for Highway Safety TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating, impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 361 miles, remarkable driving performance, spacious rear seat room, incredible value, and family-friendly nature.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 154 0 % 0 2,524 0 % 31 17,823 -100 % Elantra 8,577 11,743 -27 % 26,846 31,313 -14 % 134,149 117,177 +14 % Ioniq 0 0 0 % 0 3 0 % 0 3,672 0 % Ioniq 5 3,261 1,720 +90 % 8,612 4,490 +92 % 33,918 22,982 +48 % Ioniq 6 2,056 0 0 % 4,681 0 0 % 12,999 0 0 % Kona 7,680 6,972 +10 % 22,598 18,314 +23 % 79,116 63,994 +24 % Nexo 25 25 0 % 68 63 +8 % 241 408 -41 % Palisade 14,396 7,394 +95 % 30,652 18,932 +62 % 89,509 82,688 +8 % Santa Cruz 2,641 3,487 -24 % 7,592 9,677 -22 % 36,675 36,480 +1 % Santa Fe 12,215 11,699 +4 % 35,412 33,460 +6 % 131,574 119,589 +10 % Sonata 3,222 6,881 -53 % 8,003 19,893 -60 % 45,344 55,131 -18 % Tucson 19,424 18,557 +5 % 56,444 49,682 +14 % 209,624 175,307 +20 % Veloster 0 19 0 % 0 127 0 % 6 1,920 -100 % Venue 1,667 3,407 -51 % 5,140 7,489 -31 % 28,009 27,094 +3 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia ), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

