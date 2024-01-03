

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The stage is set for the first commercial robotic launch to the Moon's surface early next week.



United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan VC2S rocket and Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander will launch the first certification mission from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.



The Cert-1 flight test includes two payloads. The first is the Peregrine Lunar Lander, Peregrine Mission One (PM1) for Astrobotic as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to deliver science and technology to the Moon's surface. The second payload is the Celestis Memorial Spaceflights deep space Voyager mission known as the Enterprise Flight.



Cert-1 will deliver the Astrobotic Peregrine commercial lunar lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth to intercept the Moon, and will carry a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight Payload into deep space.



If everything goes well, Peregrine is scheduled to land on the Moon on February 23, according to NASA. The NASA payloads aboard the lander aim to help develop capabilities needed to explore the Moon under Artemis and in advance of human missions on the lunar surface.



Through Artemis, NASA is working with multiple CLPS vendors to send a regular cadence of deliveries to the Moon to perform science investigations, test technologies, and demonstrate capabilities to help the U.S. space agency explore the Moon before it sends the first astronauts to land near the lunar South Pole.



NASA said the launch coverage will air live on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.



