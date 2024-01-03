SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media and technology company, has entered into a sales partnership with Snap Inc. The partnership aims to leverage Snap's innovative advertising solutions and consumer reach in emerging markets such as South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Snapchat continues to grow its community and business operations across Asia-Pacific and this strategic partnership with Entravision will enable brands in these new markets to engage with Snapchatters around the world. Through innovative technology and advertiser solutions, Snapchat allows brands and marketers to connect with 750 million users per month.

"At Entravision, we believe in the transformative power of strategic partnerships, and we are unwavering in our commitment to this part of our business," said Victor Kong, President of Entravision Global Partnerships. "Through our representations, we empower the businesses of thousands of clients, and our mission is to continue to expand and grow organically in markets where we currently have a strong presence. We are excited to collaborate with Snap as we recognize the vast business opportunities it holds for our clients."

"Snap's partnership with Entravision will enable brands and advertisers across APAC to access Snapchat's highly-engaged and hard-to-reach audience from around the world. We look forward to building a strong foundation with partners in the region who can utilize Snap's innovative advertiser solutions to deliver real ROI," said Ajit Mohan, President, APAC- Snap Inc.

About Entravision

Entravision (NYSE: EVC) is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company's largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

