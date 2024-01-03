Third Point Investors Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

January 03

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

3 January 2024

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION

On 2 January 2024 shares were bought back by the Company, however, the Highest, Lowest and Average price paid per share and the Company's issued share capital after the purchase were incorrectly stated.

For ease of reference, the prices for the transaction in own shares on 2 January 2024 are restated below:

Date of purchase 02 January 2024 Number of Shares purchased 25,000 Highest price paid per share $19.6000 Lowest price paid per share $19.6000 Average price paid per share $19.6000

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

24,851,648 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

16,567,765 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 41,419,413

