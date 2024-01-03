Third Point Investors Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Renewal Date- 03/02/2024
(The "Company")
3 January 2024
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES - CORRECTION
On 2 January 2024 shares were bought back by the Company, however, the Highest, Lowest and Average price paid per share and the Company's issued share capital after the purchase were incorrectly stated.
For ease of reference, the prices for the transaction in own shares on 2 January 2024 are restated below:
|Date of purchase
|02 January 2024
|Number of Shares purchased
|25,000
|Highest price paid per share
|$19.6000
|Lowest price paid per share
|$19.6000
|Average price paid per share
|$19.6000
The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:
- 24,851,648 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
- 16,567,765 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.
Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 41,419,413
