Toyota Motor North America Reports 2023 U.S. Sales Results

- Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12th consecutive year
- Electrified vehicle sales - battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells - surge 30 percent and make up nearly one-third of total sales volume
- 26 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2024
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2023 U.S. sales of 2,248,477 vehicles, an increase of 6.6 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 7.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2022.
The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2023 sales of 619,661 vehicles, an increase of 15.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 18.5 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. U.S. December 2023 sales totaled 226,116 vehicles, an increase of 25.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 30.3 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2022 .
"Toyota's multi-pathway approach to electrification accelerated in 2023 with even more vehicle choices to meet our customer's lifestyle and budget," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are busy preparing for an outstanding 2024 to bring 22 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles to showrooms, including sedans and more electrified options to satisfy strong customer demand. By the end of 2025, we plan to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S."
2023 Highlights
TMNA:
- 26 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- 2023 electrified vehicle sales of 657,327 represent 29.2 percent of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 12th consecutive year, and 20 of the last 21 years
- December sales up 25.5 percent on a volume basis
- December car division sales up 13.6 percent on a volume basis
- December truck division sales up 39.0 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter sales up 15.4 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter car division sales up 8.5 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 18.4 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 60.9 percent on a volume basis
- Since 2021, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $16 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand
- Continued successful rollout of its digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus
- Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- 2023 electrified vehicles sales of 565,800 represent 29.3 percent of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12th consecutive year
- December sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis
- December car sales up 14.1 percent on a volume basis
- December truck sales up 19.3 percent on a volume basis
- December electrified vehicle sales up 59.4 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter division sales up 9.9 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter car sales up 9.0 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter SUV sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 10.3 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 56.4 percent on a volume basis
- Corolla projected to be the number one compact car in America
- Camry number one passenger car in America for the 22nd consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 19th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 8th consecutive year
- All-time best-ever year for:
- GR Corolla
- Corolla Hybrid
- Corolla Cross
- Mirai
- bZ4X
- RAV4 Hybrid
- Sequoia
- Tundra Hybrid
Lexus Division:
- 2023 electrified vehicles sales of 91,527 represent 28.6 percent of total sales volume
- December car division sales up 9.2 percent on a volume basis
- December truck division sales 120.8 percent on a volume basis
- December electrified vehicle sales up 97.0 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter division sales up 59.7 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter car sales up 4.4 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 80.1 percent on a volume basis
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 94.1 percent on a volume basis
- All-time best-ever year for:
- Total electrified vehicle sales
- Total LUVs
- IS 500
- NX Hybrid
- NX Plug-in Hybrid
- Total NX
- RX Hybrid
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
December 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
226,116
180,147
30.3
25.5
2,248,477
2,108,458
7.0
6.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
188,338
160,039
22.2
17.7
1,928,228
1,849,754
4.6
4.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
37,778
20,108
95.1
87.9
320,249
258,704
24.2
23.8
COROLLA
23,400
17,982
35.1
30.1
232,370
222,216
4.9
4.6
SUPRA
245
258
-1.4
-5.0
2,652
4,952
-46.3
-46.4
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
790
860
-4.6
-8.1
11,078
11,996
-7.4
-7.7
MIRAI
23
303
-92.1
-92.4
2,737
2,094
31.1
30.7
CROWN
2,271
0
0
0
19,063
0
0
0
AVALON
0
12
-100.0
-100.0
55
12,215
-99.5
-99.5
PRIUS
5,178
4,907
9.6
5.5
38,052
36,919
3.4
3.1
CAMRY
25,405
25,906
1.8
-1.9
290,649
295,201
-1.2
-1.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
57,312
50,228
18.5
14.1
596,656
585,593
2.2
1.9
IS
2,090
1,922
12.9
8.7
22,521
21,386
5.7
5.3
RC
169
207
-15.2
-18.4
1,752
2,648
-33.6
-33.8
ES
3,873
3,395
18.5
14.1
39,117
41,735
-6.0
-6.3
LS
181
223
-15.7
-18.8
2,234
2,679
-16.3
-16.6
LC
154
178
-10.2
-13.5
1,761
1,387
27.4
27.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
6,468
5,925
13.4
9.2
67,388
69,837
-3.2
-3.5
TOTAL TMNA CAR
63,780
56,153
18.0
13.6
664,044
655,430
1.6
1.3
C-HR
1
604
-99.8
-99.8
777
12,141
-93.6
-93.6
BZ4X
669
634
9.6
5.5
9,329
1,220
667.2
664.7
RAV4
47,044
33,489
45.9
40.5
434,943
399,941
9.1
8.8
COROLLA CROSS
7,484
5,609
38.6
33.4
71,110
56,666
25.9
25.5
VENZA
2,555
2,924
-9.3
-12.6
29,907
33,683
-10.9
-11.2
HIGHLANDER
12,330
20,247
-36.8
-39.1
169,543
222,805
-23.7
-23.9
GRAND HIGHLANDER
8,354
0
0
0
48,036
0
0
0
4RUNNER
12,275
7,291
74.8
68.4
119,238
121,023
-1.2
-1.5
SEQUOIA
2,468
2,073
23.6
19.1
22,182
5,314
318.8
317.4
LAND CRUISER
1
3
-65.4
-66.7
7
48
-85.4
-85.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
93,181
72,874
32.8
27.9
905,072
852,841
6.5
6.1
SIENNA
5,857
6,107
-0.4
-4.1
66,547
69,751
-4.3
-4.6
TACOMA
19,475
20,855
-3.0
-6.6
234,768
237,323
-0.8
-1.1
TUNDRA
12,513
9,975
30.3
25.4
125,185
104,246
20.5
20.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
31,988
30,830
7.7
3.8
359,953
341,569
5.7
5.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
131,026
109,811
23.9
19.3
1,331,572
1,264,161
5.7
5.3
UX
883
1,060
-13.5
-16.7
11,846
10,237
16.1
15.7
NX
8,579
6,088
46.3
40.9
74,526
49,002
52.6
52.1
RZ
1,025
0
0
0
5,386
0
0
0
RX
12,248
3,769
237.5
225.0
114,033
96,041
19.1
18.7
TX
3,734
0
0
0
8,201
0
0
0
GX
4,256
2,828
56.3
50.5
31,910
29,945
6.9
6.6
LX
585
438
38.7
33.6
6,959
3,642
91.7
91.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
31,310
14,183
129.2
120.8
252,861
188,867
34.3
33.9
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
162,336
123,994
36.0
30.9
1,584,433
1,453,028
9.4
9.0
Selling Days
26
27
306
307
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
December 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
4,080
2,964
42.9
37.7
30,495
25,062
22.1
21.7
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,098
1,943
-41.3
-43.5
7,557
11,857
-36.1
-36.3
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
4,905
3,254
56.5
50.7
47,990
27,799
73.2
72.6
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
4,860
1,411
257.7
244.4
35,445
41,830
-15.0
-15.3
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
0
5
-100.0
-100.0
9
3,565
-99.7
-99.7
TOYOTA MIRAI
23
303
-92.1
-92.4
2,737
2,094
31.1
30.7
TOYOTA CROWN
2,271
0
0
0
19,063
0
0
0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
5,857
6,107
-0.4
-4.1
66,539
69,720
-4.3
-4.6
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
3,427
6,565
-45.8
-47.8
49,654
43,711
14.0
13.6
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,077
0
0
0
11,986
0
0
0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,467
2,070
23.8
19.2
22,151
4,797
363.3
361.8
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
669
634
9.6
5.5
9,329
1,220
667.2
664.7
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
19,357
8,086
148.6
139.4
161,125
149,938
7.8
7.5
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,605
1,018
165.7
155.9
26,073
18,567
40.9
40.4
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
2,737
0
0
0
15,437
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
2,555
2,924
-9.3
-12.6
29,907
33,683
-10.9
-11.2
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
4,035
2,261
85.3
78.5
30,303
15,011
102.5
101.9
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,179
1,140
7.4
3.4
12,677
13,607
-6.5
-6.8
LEXUS UX HYBRID
883
1,060
-13.5
-16.7
11,844
6,884
72.6
72.1
LEXUS NX HYBRID
3,157
2,005
63.5
57.5
21,435
13,873
55.0
54.5
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
554
258
123.0
114.7
5,265
3,507
50.6
50.1
LEXUS RZ BEV
1,025
0
0
0
5,386
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
3,204
1,003
231.7
219.4
32,965
17,194
92.4
91.7
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
282
0
0
0
656
0
0
0
LEXUS TX HYBRID
489
0
0
0
1,155
0
0
0
LEXUS LS HYBRID
8
8
3.8
0
107
78
37.6
37.2
LEXUS LC HYBRID
4
1
315.4
300.0
37
19
95.4
94.7
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
73,808
45,020
70.3
63.9
657,327
504,016
30.8
30.4
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
63,023
39,545
65.5
59.4
565,800
448,854
26.5
26.1
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
10,785
5,475
104.6
97.0
91,527
55,162
66.5
65.9
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
32.6 %
25.0 %
29.2 %
23.9 %
Selling Days
26
27
306
307
