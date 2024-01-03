Toyota Motor North America Reports 2023 U.S. Sales Results

Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12 th consecutive year

Electrified vehicle sales - battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells - surge 30 percent and make up nearly one-third of total sales volume

26 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2024

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2023 U.S. sales of 2,248,477 vehicles, an increase of 6.6 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 7.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2022.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2023 sales of 619,661 vehicles, an increase of 15.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 18.5 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. U.S. December 2023 sales totaled 226,116 vehicles, an increase of 25.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 30.3 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2022 .

"Toyota's multi-pathway approach to electrification accelerated in 2023 with even more vehicle choices to meet our customer's lifestyle and budget," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are busy preparing for an outstanding 2024 to bring 22 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles to showrooms, including sedans and more electrified options to satisfy strong customer demand. By the end of 2025, we plan to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S."

2023 Highlights

TMNA:

26 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

2023 electrified vehicle sales of 657,327 represent 29.2 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 12 th consecutive year, and 20 of the last 21 years

December sales up 25.5 percent on a volume basis

December car division sales up 13.6 percent on a volume basis

December truck division sales up 39.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter sales up 15.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car division sales up 8.5 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 18.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 60.9 percent on a volume basis

Since 2021, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $16 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand

Continued successful rollout of its digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus

Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

2023 electrified vehicles sales of 565,800 represent 29.3 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12 th consecutive year

December sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis

December car sales up 14.1 percent on a volume basis

December truck sales up 19.3 percent on a volume basis

December electrified vehicle sales up 59.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter division sales up 9.9 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car sales up 9.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter SUV sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 10.3 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 56.4 percent on a volume basis

Corolla projected to be the number one compact car in America

Camry number one passenger car in America for the 22 nd consecutive year

Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 19th consecutive year

RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 8th consecutive year

consecutive year All-time best-ever year for: GR Corolla Corolla Hybrid Corolla Cross Mirai bZ4X RAV4 Hybrid Sequoia Tundra Hybrid



Lexus Division:

2023 electrified vehicles sales of 91,527 represent 28.6 percent of total sales volume

December car division sales up 9.2 percent on a volume basis

December truck division sales 120.8 percent on a volume basis

December electrified vehicle sales up 97.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter division sales up 59.7 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car sales up 4.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 80.1 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 94.1 percent on a volume basis

All-time best-ever year for: Total electrified vehicle sales Total LUVs IS 500 NX Hybrid NX Plug-in Hybrid Total NX RX Hybrid



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation is committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2023 2022 DSR % VOL % 2023 2022 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 226,116 180,147 30.3 25.5 2,248,477 2,108,458 7.0 6.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 188,338 160,039 22.2 17.7 1,928,228 1,849,754 4.6 4.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 37,778 20,108 95.1 87.9 320,249 258,704 24.2 23.8 COROLLA 23,400 17,982 35.1 30.1 232,370 222,216 4.9 4.6 SUPRA 245 258 -1.4 -5.0 2,652 4,952 -46.3 -46.4 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 790 860 -4.6 -8.1 11,078 11,996 -7.4 -7.7 MIRAI 23 303 -92.1 -92.4 2,737 2,094 31.1 30.7 CROWN 2,271 0 0 0 19,063 0 0 0 AVALON 0 12 -100.0 -100.0 55 12,215 -99.5 -99.5 PRIUS 5,178 4,907 9.6 5.5 38,052 36,919 3.4 3.1 CAMRY 25,405 25,906 1.8 -1.9 290,649 295,201 -1.2 -1.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 57,312 50,228 18.5 14.1 596,656 585,593 2.2 1.9 IS 2,090 1,922 12.9 8.7 22,521 21,386 5.7 5.3 RC 169 207 -15.2 -18.4 1,752 2,648 -33.6 -33.8 ES 3,873 3,395 18.5 14.1 39,117 41,735 -6.0 -6.3 LS 181 223 -15.7 -18.8 2,234 2,679 -16.3 -16.6 LC 154 178 -10.2 -13.5 1,761 1,387 27.4 27.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 6,468 5,925 13.4 9.2 67,388 69,837 -3.2 -3.5 TOTAL TMNA CAR 63,780 56,153 18.0 13.6 664,044 655,430 1.6 1.3 C-HR 1 604 -99.8 -99.8 777 12,141 -93.6 -93.6 BZ4X 669 634 9.6 5.5 9,329 1,220 667.2 664.7 RAV4 47,044 33,489 45.9 40.5 434,943 399,941 9.1 8.8 COROLLA CROSS 7,484 5,609 38.6 33.4 71,110 56,666 25.9 25.5 VENZA 2,555 2,924 -9.3 -12.6 29,907 33,683 -10.9 -11.2 HIGHLANDER 12,330 20,247 -36.8 -39.1 169,543 222,805 -23.7 -23.9 GRAND HIGHLANDER 8,354 0 0 0 48,036 0 0 0 4RUNNER 12,275 7,291 74.8 68.4 119,238 121,023 -1.2 -1.5 SEQUOIA 2,468 2,073 23.6 19.1 22,182 5,314 318.8 317.4 LAND CRUISER 1 3 -65.4 -66.7 7 48 -85.4 -85.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 93,181 72,874 32.8 27.9 905,072 852,841 6.5 6.1 SIENNA 5,857 6,107 -0.4 -4.1 66,547 69,751 -4.3 -4.6 TACOMA 19,475 20,855 -3.0 -6.6 234,768 237,323 -0.8 -1.1 TUNDRA 12,513 9,975 30.3 25.4 125,185 104,246 20.5 20.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,988 30,830 7.7 3.8 359,953 341,569 5.7 5.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 131,026 109,811 23.9 19.3 1,331,572 1,264,161 5.7 5.3 UX 883 1,060 -13.5 -16.7 11,846 10,237 16.1 15.7 NX 8,579 6,088 46.3 40.9 74,526 49,002 52.6 52.1 RZ 1,025 0 0 0 5,386 0 0 0 RX 12,248 3,769 237.5 225.0 114,033 96,041 19.1 18.7 TX 3,734 0 0 0 8,201 0 0 0 GX 4,256 2,828 56.3 50.5 31,910 29,945 6.9 6.6 LX 585 438 38.7 33.6 6,959 3,642 91.7 91.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 31,310 14,183 129.2 120.8 252,861 188,867 34.3 33.9 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 162,336 123,994 36.0 30.9 1,584,433 1,453,028 9.4 9.0 Selling Days 26 27



306 307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate





















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY December 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2023 2022 DSR % VOL% 2023 2022 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 4,080 2,964 42.9 37.7 30,495 25,062 22.1 21.7 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,098 1,943 -41.3 -43.5 7,557 11,857 -36.1 -36.3 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 4,905 3,254 56.5 50.7 47,990 27,799 73.2 72.6 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 4,860 1,411 257.7 244.4 35,445 41,830 -15.0 -15.3 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 0 5 -100.0 -100.0 9 3,565 -99.7 -99.7 TOYOTA MIRAI 23 303 -92.1 -92.4 2,737 2,094 31.1 30.7 TOYOTA CROWN 2,271 0 0 0 19,063 0 0 0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 5,857 6,107 -0.4 -4.1 66,539 69,720 -4.3 -4.6 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 3,427 6,565 -45.8 -47.8 49,654 43,711 14.0 13.6 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,077 0 0 0 11,986 0 0 0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,467 2,070 23.8 19.2 22,151 4,797 363.3 361.8 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 669 634 9.6 5.5 9,329 1,220 667.2 664.7 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 19,357 8,086 148.6 139.4 161,125 149,938 7.8 7.5 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,605 1,018 165.7 155.9 26,073 18,567 40.9 40.4 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 2,737 0 0 0 15,437 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 2,555 2,924 -9.3 -12.6 29,907 33,683 -10.9 -11.2 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 4,035 2,261 85.3 78.5 30,303 15,011 102.5 101.9 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,179 1,140 7.4 3.4 12,677 13,607 -6.5 -6.8 LEXUS UX HYBRID 883 1,060 -13.5 -16.7 11,844 6,884 72.6 72.1 LEXUS NX HYBRID 3,157 2,005 63.5 57.5 21,435 13,873 55.0 54.5 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 554 258 123.0 114.7 5,265 3,507 50.6 50.1 LEXUS RZ BEV 1,025 0 0 0 5,386 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 3,204 1,003 231.7 219.4 32,965 17,194 92.4 91.7 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 282 0 0 0 656 0 0 0 LEXUS TX HYBRID 489 0 0 0 1,155 0 0 0 LEXUS LS HYBRID 8 8 3.8 0 107 78 37.6 37.2 LEXUS LC HYBRID 4 1 315.4 300.0 37 19 95.4 94.7 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 73,808 45,020 70.3 63.9 657,327 504,016 30.8 30.4 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 63,023 39,545 65.5 59.4 565,800 448,854 26.5 26.1 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 10,785 5,475 104.6 97.0 91,527 55,162 66.5 65.9 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 32.6 % 25.0 %



29.2 % 23.9 %



Selling Days 26 27



306 307





SOURCE Toyota Motor North America