

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Extending the losses in the previous two sessions, the Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 32,200 level in post-holiday trading, as the market is catching up with global peers after the earthquake that rocked the central region on New Year's Day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 340.97 points or 1.02 percent to 33,123.20, after hitting a low of 32,693.18 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Friday ahead of the holidays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 5 percent each, while Screen Holdings is down more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Canon is gaining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, while Sony is slipping almost 2 percent.



Among other major losers, Lasertec is plunging almost 7 percent and Nitori Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while TDK, Yaskawa Electric, Hoya, Omron and Murata Manufacturing are declining more than 3 percent each. Mercari, Recruit Holdings, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Trend Micro are down almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Nippon Yusen K.K. is soaring more than 7 percent, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is surging almost 7 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining almost 6 percent and Kajima is adding more than 4 percent, while Taisei, Isuzu Motors and Obayashi are up more than 4 percent each. Inpex and Mazda Motor are up almost 4 percent each, while Shimizu, Taiheiyo Cement and Idemitsu Kosan are advancing more than 3 percent. ENEOS Holdings, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Sumitomo Osaka Cement are up almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 143 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after kicking off the new year on a downbeat note. The major averages all fell on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing lower for the fourth consecutive session.



The major averages dropped to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Nasdaq slumped 173.73 points or 1.2 percent to 14,592.21, the Dow slid 284.85 points or 0.8 percent to 37,430.19 and the S&P 500 fell 38.02 points or 0.8 percent to 4,704.81.



The major European markets also move to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, regaining ground on concerns about further attacks by Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery surged $2.32 or 3.3 percent to $72.70 a barrel.



