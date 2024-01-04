

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mirroring the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Thursday, amid the release of the minutes of the US Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which indicated uncertainty over near-term interest rate cuts this year. Asian Markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday.



While the minutes reiterated Fed officials widely expect to begin lowering rates in 2024, they highlighted an 'unusually elevated degree of uncertainty' about the outlook. Several participants also observed that circumstances might warrant keeping rates at current levels for longer than they currently anticipated, the minutes said.



The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling a tad below the 7,500 level, with weakness in miners, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks amid spiking crude oil prices.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 25.10 points or 0.33 percent to 7,498.10, after hitting a low of 7,481.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 23.60 points or 0.30 percent to 7,733.70. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging down 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Beach energy is adding almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is flat.



In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 4 percent, Xero is down almost 1 percent and Zip is declining almost 2 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining more than 1 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 2 percent, while Gold Road Resources and Newmont are losing almost 2 percent each. Resolute Mining is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.673 on Thursday.



Extending the losses in the previous two sessions, the Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Thursday, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 33,100 level in post-holiday trading, as the market is catching up with global peers after the earthquake that rocked the central region on New Year's Day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 33,048.58, down 415.59 points or 1.24 percent, after hitting a low of 32,693.18 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Friday ahead of the holidays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 5 percent each, while Screen Holdings is down more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Canon is gaining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, while Sony is slipping almost 2 percent.



Among other major losers, Lasertec is plunging almost 7 percent and Nitori Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while TDK, Yaskawa Electric, Hoya, Omron and Murata Manufacturing are declining more than 3 percent each. Mercari, Recruit Holdings, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Trend Micro are down almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Nippon Yusen K.K. is soaring more than 7 percent, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is surging almost 7 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is gaining almost 6 percent and Kajima is adding more than 4 percent, while Taisei, Isuzu Motors and Obayashi are up more than 4 percent each. Inpex and Mazda Motor are up almost 4 percent each, while Shimizu, Taiheiyo Cement and Idemitsu Kosan are advancing more than 3 percent. ENEOS Holdings, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Sumitomo Osaka Cement are up almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 143 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are lower by between 0.1 and 0.9 percent each, while Malaysia and Indonesia are up 0.3 and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after kicking off the new year on a downbeat note. The major averages all fell on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing lower for the fourth consecutive session.



The major averages dropped to new lows for the session going into the close of trading. The Nasdaq slumped 173.73 points or 1.2 percent to 14,592.21, the Dow slid 284.85 points or 0.8 percent to 37,430.19 and the S&P 500 fell 38.02 points or 0.8 percent to 4,704.81.



The major European markets also move to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, regaining ground on concerns about further attacks by Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery surged $2.32 or 3.3 percent to $72.70 a barrel.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX