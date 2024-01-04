

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 6-day highs of 89.81 against the yen and 1.0757 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 89.50 and 1.0768, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.7437 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7474.



The kiwi edged up to 0.6269 against the U.S. dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 0.6247.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the aussie, 1.73 against the euro and 0.67 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX