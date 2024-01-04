New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2024) - Quasar Markets, a pioneering force in AI-driven financial market research, is excited to announce its participation in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), taking place from January 15 to 19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland.





This prestigious event will be a convergence point for global leaders to deliberate on fostering trust through transparency, consistency, and accountability. It is set to host over 100 government delegations, major international organizations, 1000 partners of the Forum, alongside leaders from civil society, academia, the youth sector, social entrepreneurship, and media.

Steven E. Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets, commented, "Our attendance in Davos aligns perfectly with Quasar Markets' vision of integrating cutting-edge technology with financial expertise. This forum offers an invaluable opportunity to engage with global leaders and drive discussions on the future of finance, especially in the rapidly evolving AI and Web3 domains."

Joining Steven E. Orr will be Quasar Markets' key partners - Oliver N.E. Kellman, Jr., J.D., Chairman and CEO of Dragon List Global and Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KiwiTech - who share the company's vision for a technologically empowered financial future.

Oliver N.E. Kellman, Jr. expressed his enthusiasm, "Dragon List Global is excited to collaborate with Quasar Markets in Davos. It's a platform where innovative ideas meet real-world challenges, and we are eager to contribute to shaping a sustainable financial ecosystem." Rakesh Gupta, echoing this sentiment, added, "KiwiTech is committed to enriching the lives of people by making the advanced use of technology. The Davos forum is an ideal stage to showcase how collaborations like ours with Quasar Markets can redefine the finance industry."

About Quasar Markets: Quasar Markets offers innovative solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen AI & Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com/.

