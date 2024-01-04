Anzeige
04.01.2024
Secured Property Developments Plc - Launch of New Website

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 04

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Secured Property Developments Plc

AQSE: SPD

("SPD" or the "Company")

Launch of New Website

4 January 2024

Secured Property Developments Plc

(the "Company")

(with registration number 02055395

Registered Office: 21 Navigation Business Village Navigation Way, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, UK, PR2 2YP

Launch of New Website

Following the Board changes announced at the end of December 2023 the Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which can be found at www.spdplc.online

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:
Paul Ryan - Executive Director

spdplconline@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Guy Miller and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0)20 7469 0930


