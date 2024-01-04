Secured Property Developments Plc - Launch of New Website
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 04
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
Secured Property Developments Plc
AQSE: SPD
("SPD" or the "Company")
Launch of New Website
4 January 2024
Secured Property Developments Plc
(the "Company")
(with registration number 02055395
Registered Office: 21 Navigation Business Village Navigation Way, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, UK, PR2 2YP
Launch of New Website
Following the Board changes announced at the end of December 2023 the Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which can be found at www.spdplc.online
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
