

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), Thursday announced that it has received an order of 106 MW from Spanish electricity producer Capital Energy.



The financial details of the transaction are not known yet.



The company will deliver and install 18 N163/5.X turbines for the Mareas I & II wind farm in spring of 2025. The order also includes service of the turbines for a period of 20 years.



On Wednesday, Nordex shares closed at EUR 9.82, down 6.61% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX