

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and Owkin, a French-American techbio company, announced an A.I.-powered integrated multi-target collaboration in oncology, immunology and inflammation.



Owkin will identify indication-relevant targets and subgroups using A.I. applied to multimodal patient data. Evotec will leverage its shared R&D platform to accelerate and de-risk the validation of targets, identification of drug candidates and successful completion of pre-clinical development activities up to IND, Evotec said in a statement.



Evotec said that it will receive R&D funding from Owkin and is eligible to earn performance milestone payments and royalties on product sales.



