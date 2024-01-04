Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.01.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.01.24
08:01 Uhr
1,306 Euro
-0,012
-0,91 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3021,34410:28
04.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
04 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 January 2024 it purchased a total of 145,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.300     GBP1.134 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.318     GBP1.124 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.311077    GBP1.130096

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,683,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
854       1.318         XDUB      08:08:10      00068298376TRLO0 
706       1.314         XDUB      08:25:31      00068298781TRLO0 
4131       1.310         XDUB      08:55:05      00068299450TRLO0 
3722       1.300         XDUB      10:44:09      00068302352TRLO0 
1245       1.308         XDUB      11:32:22      00068303745TRLO0 
2694       1.308         XDUB      11:32:22      00068303744TRLO0 
552       1.310         XDUB      11:41:09      00068304062TRLO0 
302       1.310         XDUB      11:41:09      00068304061TRLO0 
3962       1.308         XDUB      12:16:20      00068304908TRLO0 
8        1.308         XDUB      12:16:20      00068304907TRLO0 
1576       1.310         XDUB      12:16:20      00068304910TRLO0 
2000       1.310         XDUB      12:16:20      00068304909TRLO0 
3464       1.310         XDUB      13:55:06      00068306834TRLO0 
3452       1.314         XDUB      15:06:04      00068309693TRLO0 
345       1.314         XDUB      15:07:04      00068309772TRLO0 
1438       1.314         XDUB      15:07:04      00068309771TRLO0 
1630       1.314         XDUB      15:07:04      00068309774TRLO0 
2000       1.314         XDUB      15:07:04      00068309773TRLO0 
4164       1.312         XDUB      15:07:04      00068309775TRLO0 
2162       1.310         XDUB      15:12:12      00068310036TRLO0 
2497       1.310         XDUB      15:12:12      00068310035TRLO0 
1492       1.312         XDUB      15:12:12      00068310037TRLO0 
1570       1.310         XDUB      15:19:40      00068310371TRLO0 
414       1.310         XDUB      15:19:40      00068310370TRLO0 
4433       1.310         XDUB      15:31:03      00068311008TRLO0 
4413       1.310         XDUB      15:31:03      00068311009TRLO0 
3776       1.308         XDUB      15:52:11      00068312028TRLO0 
4246       1.308         XDUB      15:52:11      00068312027TRLO0 
46        1.308         XDUB      15:52:11      00068312031TRLO0 
1620       1.308         XDUB      15:52:11      00068312030TRLO0 
2000       1.308         XDUB      15:52:11      00068312029TRLO0 
3086       1.310         XDUB      16:03:12      00068312443TRLO0 
517       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312528TRLO0 
3783       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312529TRLO0 
650       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312530TRLO0 
2000       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312531TRLO0 
3404       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312533TRLO0 
968       1.310         XDUB      16:04:47      00068312532TRLO0 
1184       1.310         XDUB      16:06:13      00068312591TRLO0 
270       1.310         XDUB      16:06:13      00068312590TRLO0 
3419       1.310         XDUB      16:07:40      00068312633TRLO0 
3579       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312641TRLO0 
854       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312640TRLO0 
3921       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312642TRLO0 
512       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312643TRLO0 
435       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312645TRLO0 
3670       1.310         XDUB      16:07:47      00068312644TRLO0 
2014       1.316         XDUB      16:11:14      00068312803TRLO0 
788       1.316         XDUB      16:11:14      00068312802TRLO0 
2000       1.316         XDUB      16:11:14      00068312801TRLO0 
791       1.316         XDUB      16:12:44      00068312877TRLO0 
2000       1.316         XDUB      16:12:44      00068312876TRLO0 
1709       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313268TRLO0 
340       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313269TRLO0 
766       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313270TRLO0 
2000       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313272TRLO0 
2543       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313273TRLO0 
2000       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313274TRLO0 
778       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313275TRLO0 
1978       1.318         XDUB      16:17:00      00068313276TRLO0 
1127       1.316         XDUB      16:17:23      00068313305TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4095       112.40        XLON      09:47:21      00068300909TRLO0 
915       113.00        XLON      14:34:19      00068307883TRLO0 
3007       113.00        XLON      14:34:19      00068307884TRLO0 
428       113.20        XLON      15:06:04      00068309691TRLO0 
1454       113.20        XLON      15:06:04      00068309692TRLO0 
945       113.20        XLON      15:06:04      00068309694TRLO0 
1595       113.20        XLON      15:06:04      00068309695TRLO0 
2670       113.00        XLON      15:19:28      00068310345TRLO0 
1714       113.00        XLON      15:19:28      00068310346TRLO0 
2698       113.00        XLON      15:46:51      00068311759TRLO0 
251       113.00        XLON      15:52:32      00068312040TRLO0 
697       113.00        XLON      15:52:32      00068312041TRLO0 
3900       113.40        XLON      16:18:00      00068313370TRLO0 
484       113.40        XLON      16:19:46      00068313497TRLO0 
147       113.40        XLON      16:19:46      00068313498TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  295318 
EQS News ID:  1807857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1807857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
