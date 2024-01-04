NowCM Group: Jochen Metzger, former regional president and director general for payments and settlement systems of the Bundesbank joins NowCM as Global Head of Markets

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCM is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jochen Metzger as its new Head of Markets, effective January 2, 2024.

Jochen will be based between Paris and Frankfurt am Main and brings over 30 years of experience in financial markets infrastructure, including payments, clearing and settlement and banking operations. He has held several senior positions at the Bundesbank, offering a comprehensive perspective that spans the National, European, and Global domains. From 2006 to 2021, he held the position of Director General Payments and Settlement Systems at the Deutsche Bundesbank having supervised and coordinated the development and operation of the Eurosystem's TARGET-services, together with his peers from the ECB and the central banks of France, Italy and Spain. Since December 2021 Jochen has been serving as the President of the Bundesbank's Regional Office in North Rhine-Westphalia.

At the Eurosystem level, Jochen was a member of the ECB's Market Infrastructure Board and the earlier T2S-Steering Board. He also represented the Bundesbank on the G20-Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure (CPMI) and was Responsible Senior Officer for cooperative oversight of CLS. In Frankfurt, Jochen is well known for his contributions to RMB Clearing and for driving forward the innovative Blockbaster project series to test blockchain based settlement technology together with Deutsche Boerse Group.

Jochen's experience will successfully support the ambitious growth plans of NowCM. In particular, he will join NowCM on a fulltime basis and as a member of the Executive Committee being responsible for the entire markets and infrastructure side, combining this with the role of CEO of NowCM France (subject to regulatory and other approvals) and as country head France.

Jochen Metzger comments: "I am looking forward to being a part of the future of funding and contributing all my strengths and skills. NowCM's documentation-, markets- and services-platforms are making already huge difference in the funding of its clients and to the benefit of its users. NowCM is well ahead on the way towards a Capital Markets Union. As Global Head of Markets I will make sure that NowCM's clients not only in Paris will always have the best market access no matter what instrument, law, location or maturity they choose."

NowCM CEO and Founder, Robert Koller, says: "With Jochen's appointment NowCM makes a huge step forward as a maturing new-era market infrastructure, unique in the world for primary capital markets. Only by being fully regulated and counting the biggest banks and corporates as our clients we are able to attract such exceptional talents as Jochen. In particular, we see Jochen as our contribution to the implementation of the Capital Markets Union and as a testimony to the Franco-German friendship."

