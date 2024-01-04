Blackford and Rayscape Announce Commercial Partnership to Bring Pulmonary Analysis Software to Healthcare Providers

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the pioneering strategic AI platform and solutions provider, and Rayscape today announced a commercial partnership to bring the Rayscape CXR and Rayscape Lung CT solutions to healthcare professionals.

Under the partnership, Rayscape's innovative technology will be integrated with Blackford's enterprise AI platform. Blackford provides healthcare professionals access to an extensive portfolio of more than 115 medical AI solutions designed to drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. By integrating Rayscape's advanced technology into the Blackford Platform, Blackford can offer healthcare providers powerful tools for detection of multiple pathologies on chest X-rays and nodules detection, analysis and comparison on lung CT scans.

"We're delighted to partner with Rayscape and to add their CXR and Lung CT solutions to our already extensive AI portfolio," said Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. "Rayscape's commitment to the detection and management of a large range of chest and lung pathologies is a great fit with our mission to improve the lives of patients by leveraging AI to drive healthcare efficiencies."

Rayscape CXR is a comprehensive solution for chest X-ray analysis designed to elevate clinicians' diagnostic capabilities. Detecting 148 findings and offering unique features such as the CTR index calculation, COVID-19 scoring, and bone suppression & and subtraction, this solution provides radiologists with a complex overview of the patient's condition.

Rayscape Lung CT leverages the power of AI to empower lung cancer detection and management. From detecting pulmonary nodules to precise localization, comprehensive analysis, and automatic comparisons across follow-up investigations, this solution seamlessly integrates into existing workflow, providing radiologists with an end-to-end solution for lung cancer detection and monitoring.

"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Blackford, a leader in the radiology AI space. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to empower radiologists with cutting-edge AI tools," Saif Stefan Iarca, CEO of Rayscape. "By integrating our Rayscape CXR and Rayscape Lung CT solutions with Blackford's advanced enterprise AI platform, we are not only enhancing diagnostic capabilities but also revolutionizing the way healthcare providers approach chest X-ray analysis and lung cancer detection. Together, we aim to illuminate the path to more accurate diagnostics, ultimately improving patient outcomes and streamlining the workflow for radiologists."



About Blackford

Blackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 100+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.

Our collaboration and recent arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.

To learn more about Blackford's tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com, and follow us on Xand LinkedIn.

About Rayscape

Rayscape augments radiologists analyzing X-rays and CTs by tapping into 15,000,000 medical images of experience. Founded in late 2018 by a passionate team, Rayscape harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for the betterment of healthcare. Our mission is to empower radiologists with advanced AI tools that enable precise diagnoses through in-depth analysis of medical images, such as chest X-rays and lung CT scans. By seamlessly integrating AI into radiology, we streamline the diagnostic process, benefiting both medical professionals and, more importantly, their patients.

Rayscape acts as a beacon of light, offering a focused perspective on radiology, illuminating the path to more accurate diagnostics. Rayscape is committed to bringing a ray of light into patients' lives, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and making radiologists' jobs more efficient by reducing diagnosis time.

Learn more about Rayscape at https://rayscape.ai/

